Museveni drops Akullo, Nakalema

President Museveni has promoted Private Tom Magambo of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of Police.

Maj Tom Magambo replaces Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Grace Akullo, who sources say has been indisposed for several months after contracting Covid-19.

“The president has appointed Private Magambo Tom of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of Uganda police," said the UPDF acting spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu in a Tuesday evening statement.

Dr Magambo has been the coordinator of the Eastern Africa Fusion and Liaison Unit (EA-FLU).

The president has also appointed Brig Gen Henry Isoke as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit replacing Col Edith Nakalema who is on a course, Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary announced Tuesday evening.

“H.E the President has appointed Brig. Gen. Isoke Henry as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit replacing Col. Nakalema who is on a course. Congs, Gen. Isoke,” Mr Kirunda tweeted.