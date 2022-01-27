Prime

Who is CID boss Tom Magambo?

Maj Tom Magambo Rwabudongo. Photo/ Andrew Bagala

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • In 2018, when the Eastern African Fusion and Liaison Unit was established in Entebbe, Wakiso District, Maj Magambo was appointed the coordinator.
  • In October last year, the director general of ISO, Col Charles Oluka, said Maj Magambo and his team had done a lot to safeguard the member countries from terrorism.

On Tuesday, President Museveni appointed Tom Magambo Rwabudongo to head the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), surprising many in security circles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.