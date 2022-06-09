Grief as mother bleeds to death during labour

The Rukiga District health department is investigating circumstances under which a mother and her baby died during labour on Tuesday evening.

Diana Kamari Musasizi, 30, a resident of Kashumurizo Village, Kitanga Parish in Kashambya Sub-county, died in labour at Mparo Health Centre IV following the passing of her baby in her womb.

The district health officer, Dr Emmanuel Musimenta, yesterday said three types of audit shall be done to confirm the cause of death.

“We have completed the district level audit. The health facility audit and that of the Ministry of Health or any other interested organisation are yet to be conducted. The findings of the district level audit shall be communicated to the public by the chief administrative officer since he is the one mandated to speak for the district,” Dr Musiimenta said.

Mr Xavier Musasizi, the husband of the deceased, said health workers told him that his wife died because of a uterus rupture and over bleeding.

“After one week and four days passed beyond her expected delivery date, on Monday afternoon I took my wife to Mparo Health Centre IV for a medical examination because I trust the doctors at the facility,” he said.

“After explaining to them the situation in which my wife was in, they decided to administer to her medicine to induce her into labour. We stayed for a night and on Tuesday morning, she started having contractions and we were all happy that she was about to deliver,” Mr Musasizi added.

He revealed that at around 2pm, the doctors re-examined his wife and found that she was bleeding profusely. He said they told him to consent so that they can deliver the baby through caesarean section.

“After the operation the doctors told me that my baby had died in the mother’s womb because the uterus ruptured and they were trying to save the life of the mother but unfortunately, she died at around 6pm. I have lost a beautiful wife who was not only beautiful on the face but even at the heart. May her soul rest in peace,” Mr Musasizi said.