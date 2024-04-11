Guard shoots dead logistics company driver over alleged affair with wife

Police at Kira Road Division are investigating circumstances under which a private guard attached to SGA security company shot and killed a 36-year-old driver with Khan Logistics.

It's alleged that Adaca Sabina, also known as Francis Alele, a resident of Kyebando Kisalosalo Zone, Kawempe Division in Kampala District was shot by the guard only identified as Achol at around 7:30pm on Wednesday.

"Adaca was allegedly intercepted by an individual identified as Achol, a security guard with SGA Security Company and a resident of the same area. He was shot around the chest/heart while on the phone, attempting to exit a corridor. The assailant fled the scene with the weapon, leaving Adaca in a pool of blood," said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

According to police, it is alleged that Adaca was involved in extramarital affairs with the wife of the security guard, which may have contributed to the shooting.

"However, it is imperative to allow the ongoing investigation by the authorities to uncover all relevant facts and motives surrounding this heinous crime," ASP Owoyesigyire added.

The scene of the crime was secured by law enforcement, where thorough documentation and collection of evidence were conducted.

Adaca's body was transferred to KCCA mortuary for postmortem as the hunt for the shooter continues.