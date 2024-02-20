UPDF soldier shoots self dead after killing lover

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to military police shot his lover before turning the gun at himself.

Cpl Collins Andebo attached to Makindye Military Police is said to have shot his partner, Peroni Atulinda a civilian support staff with the military police.

“The two individuals were previously in a relationship and had been residing together in Lusaka Zone, Makindye Division before experiencing a separation due to misunderstandings,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said following the 7:20am Tuesday shooting being investigated by detectives from Katwe, Kampala.

It is alleged that Cpl Andebo who was armed with an AK-47 rifle and dressed in civilian attire confronted Atulinda as she was boarding a motorcycle (boda boda).

“He opened fire on her, resulting in her sustaining a shattered arms. Subsequently, Cpl Andebo turned the firearm on himself, resulting in his demise upon arrival at Mulago Hospital's casualty ward. Our officers at Katwe Police Station and the military police swiftly responded to the scene, managing to rush the victim to Nsambya Hospital where she was pronounced dead,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

Atulinda’s body was conveyed to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem.

The killer gun was recovered from the scene with 13 cartridges, according to police.

Police have since established that the duo had a history of relationship issues spanning about five years.

“At this juncture, our inquiries are ongoing to comprehensively understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Statements have been recorded from witnesses to aid in our investigation. More details will be availed as soon as possible,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

The deputy Defence Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said Cpl Andebo had been deployed to provide security for former State Minister for Water Resources Ronald Kibuule.

"Our political commissar who usually takes charge of the discipline of our forces and the affairs in the barracks tried to intervene until today when Andebo left his working station early in the morning and killed the wife and himself," Col Akiiki said.

The shooting comes barely two days after L/Cpl Alfred Warder Okori was allegedly stabbed by his wife, Mercy Alowo, a police constable as a result of domestic misunderstandings at Prisons Academy and Training School.

Cpl Okori was taken to the Luzira Prisons Staff Clinic where he was pronounced dead and the body was transferred to Mulago Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

The prison security apprehended Alowo and handed her over to the police for further management.

Several cases of armed security personnel shooting their partners before turning the gun at themselves have been registered in Uganda over time.