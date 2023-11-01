Gunmen in UPDF uniform steal Shs25m from Kyenjojo shop

Police in western Uganda are investigating an incident where unknown gunmen, dressed in army uniforms, robbed a shop of Shs25 million.

The incident occurred in Kyenjojo District’s Katooke Trading Center at around 9pm on October 29, 2023.

According to CCTV footage obtained by police, three criminals, each in UPDF uniform- and armed with an AK-47 SMG rifle, entered a shop owned by 35-year-old John Rwatooro and made off with the money.

The victim is a resident of Katooke Town Council in the same district.

Rwenzori West Police spokesperson Vicent Twesige, noted that “upon entering the shop, the gunmen overpowered the shop owner and stole the money.”

The shop which came under attack is located along Katooke-Hoima Road.

Rwatooro, who was unharmed after the incident, reported to Kyenjojo Police Station at about 09:32am on the following day, according to police documents.

Now, police have initiated an investigation and opened an inquiry file, assigning the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Katooke.

“As of now, the suspects remain at large, and no one has been arrested," Twesige told journalists in a brief statement.