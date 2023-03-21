Head teacher arrested for attempting to defile 13-year-old girl

Police in Bundibugyo District are holding the head teacher of Bundimangwara Primary School in Bubukwanga Sub County for allegedly seducing and attempting to defile a 13-year-old girl at the school.

The head teacher was arrested on Monday evening after a video of a pupil narrating to her senior woman teacher Kudra Nakabugo went viral on social media platforms.

The pupil alleges that the head teacher called her into his office and said he wants to start paying for her school fees and cater for her other basic needs both at home and at school.

She further alleges that on the same day, the head teacher gave her Shs1,500 transport money from school to meet him in a certain lodge in Bundibugyo Town Council.

“He threatened to chase me from school and kill me once he hears that I have revealed this information to anyone that he wants to make me his wife. I’m feeling scared and therefore I no longer want to study at this school,” the pupil further narrates.

The Rwenzori region west police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said the incident happened on March 16, and said police have started inquiries about the matter.

Before his arrest on Monday, the district leaders including the District Education Officer, Mr John Byamukama, District Probation Officer, Ms Pamela Adongo, Chief Administrative Officer, and other stakeholders called for an emergency meeting at the school that was also attended by parents, teachers and the head teacher.

Immediately after the meeting, the district leaders invited police to the school and arrested the head teacher and took him to Bundibugyo police station for further investigations.

“We shall see his fate after police investigations, but for now I have nothing to say. But if the allegations are true then he shall automatically face the law,” Mr Byamukama told the Monitor.

Ms Adongo said that preliminary investigations indicate that the young girl had not yet been sexually abused and there is no need of taking her for a medical examination.