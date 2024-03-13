Health centre staff on the spot over extortion

Leaders and residents in Sironko have accused health workers at Buwasa Health Centre IV and other government facilities in the district of extorting money from patients before attending to them.

The leaders and residents say this has resulted in the death of several patients, especially expectant mothers.

Daily Monitor has learnt that health workers also allegedly ask for money to secure medicines for patients after the cesarean section (C-section).

Ms Eva Namono, a member of the Village Health Team (VHT), said patients, especially expectant mothers, are failing to get service because they can’t afford to pay the money.

“One day my son was bitten by a snake and I rushed him to Buwasa Health Centre IV but I was asked to pay money before treatment. I was forced to sell what I had to pay to save the life of my son,” Ms Namono said in an interview last Friday.

Ms Salima Nadunga, another VHT member from Bugusege, said she was asked to pay Shs60,000 for her son to get treatment at Buwasa Health Centre IV.

“I paid Shs20,000 but they refused [to treat him] until I paid the whole amount. At this facility extortion is the order of the day,” Ms Nadunga said.

Mr George Nadenge, a resident, said his daughter died while giving birth at Buwasa Health Centre IV.

“The doctor asked me for Shs250,000, which I didn’t have at that time. She was operated on and her uterus was left open. A nurse told me they did this because I failed to give them money,” Mr Nadenge said.

Mr Rafaela Gidudu, the Buwasa Village chairperson, said many locals have stopped seeking services at the facility.

“Some patients, especially expectant mothers, have turned to traditional birth attendants since their services are more affordable than those at government facilities,” Mr Gidudu said.

During a quarterly review meeting at Buwasa Health Centre IV last week, Mr Godfrey Wamanyala, the assistant chief administrative officer (ACAO), said his office has received three cases of extortion from Buwasa Health Centre IV and two from Budadiri Health Centre IV.

Last week, the State House Health Monitoring Unit (SHMU) camped in Sironko District to investigate, among others, allegations of extortion of money after a mother died while giving birth at Buwasa Health Centre IV. Preliminary findings indicate that she was neglected due to lack of money.

The two-week investigation unearthed a cartel involving doctors, nurses, clinicians, and administrative support staff who work together with brokers to extort money from expectant mothers and other patients at the facilities.

Two staff have since been arrested on allegations of extortion, stealing drugs, causing death, and mismanagement of patients.

Dr Julian Nabatanzi, the deputy director of the SHMU, said they received numerous reports about extortion at Buwasa Health Centre IV, Budadiri Health Centre IV, and Buwalasi Health III.

“The health workers charge between Shs200,000 for normal delivery and Shs300,000 for C-sections to mothers. They also charge Shs30,000 for a baby girl and Shs50,000 for a baby boy,” she said. Dr Nabatanzi said some health workers don’t examine patients before treating them.

Buwasa Health Centre IV reacts

Dr Moses Wobudubile, the officer-in-charge of Buwasa Health Centre IV, confirmed that they registered cases of extortion at the facility.