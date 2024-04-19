Heifer International applauds NMG-U for empowering women, youths in agribusiness

Mr William Matovu, Country Director for Heifer International, has applauded Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) for its dedication to promoting Uganda's agribusiness sector, particularly initiatives focused on women.

Mr Matovu said their collaboration with NMG Uganda has enabled farmers in Uganda especially small holders to get access to trusted and testable information, as well as getting connected to both input and output markets.

“For the number of Seeds of Gold initiatives we participated in, in southwestern, central, northern and eastern Uganda, we saw farmers especially those who are under our network picking credible information, being able to get connected to researchers and trustable input service providers either sellers of seeds, fodder, animal genetics, equipment. So that is an exciting initiative and we intend and plan to continue to partner with NMG to ensure that the Seeds of Gold can further be scaled up across the country,” Mr Matovu said on Thursday while meeting the NMG-UG Managing Director, Ms Susan Nsibirwa and her team at Heifer International offices in Kampala.

He further commended that the Seeds of Gold initiative (in the Saturday Monitor pullout) for being a key cornerstone in addressing challenges faced by farmers across different regions in the country and it also provides possible solutions to them.

Matovu also commended the Ayute Africa initiative (Agriculture, Youth and Technology). This NMG-U partnership aimed to connect young people with technology in the agricultural value chain, leading to "transformative changes" across Africa.

Launched in 2022, the Ayute Africa Challenge identified innovative young people with agri-tech solutions for agricultural challenges.

"The competition not only encouraged young people to develop solutions but also enticed them to enter agriculture, creating job opportunities," Matovu explained.

"We identified fascinating initiatives like 'Hero tractors,' an app for farmers to order tractors," he said. "The top four winners receive business development services to ensure their ideas become businesses that serve the agricultural value chain and create opportunities for others."

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, Managing Director of NMG-U, expressed appreciation for Heifer International's ongoing support, particularly for initiatives empowering women in agribusiness and creating youth employment opportunities. She hinted at upcoming initiatives focused on women in agribusiness.

“There are a couple of initiatives that we are presenting soon, specifically for women in agribusiness. Once we get that approval from board and we are able to show you exactly how we are rolling it out and it's signed off, then we can come to you and ask how you can also partner for it to fit into your agenda,” she said.

Heifer International, is a global development organisation that works with farmers and their communities through investing in infrastructure, market access and financing to increase resilience. It also identifies and invests in business opportunities that deliver living incomes, creates solutions to local challenges designed to build inclusive, resilient economies.