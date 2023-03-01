High Court further blocks polls of journalists’ body

The High Court in Kampala last evening further blocked the elections of journalists’ leaders until the main case is determined.

The original case cites alleged bias exhibited by the outgoing leadership against interested candidates.

Presiding judge Musa Ssekaana said other activities of the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) can be carried out, but not the electoral exercise.

“The status quo is maintained until the main case is determined. However, other activities of the association can go on…,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

Last month, five journalists led by Daily Monitor’s Abubaker Lubowa sued the journalists’ body UJA, its outgoing president Mathias Rukundo, and the secretary general, Mr Emmanuel Kirunda, accusing them of unfairly eliminating them from participating in the forthcoming elections.

Other aggrieved journalists are Mr Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, Mr Emmanuel Nkata, Hasifu Sekiwunga, and Mr Martin Kimbowa.

When court convened yesterday for the second time in a period of about one week, the warring parties alongside their lawyers, formulated four issues that the court will base on to determine the main case.

They included whether there are issues that need a judicial review, whether the five aggrieved journalists have locus to institute a case, whether the actions by UJA and its president are irregular, and whether the outgoing leadership exhibited any bias or violated the association’s constitution by unfairly eliminating other candidates from the race.

In their petition yet to be determined, the Lubowa-led group avers that the decision barring, stopping, eliminating, and ejecting them from contesting for elective UJA positions is illegal and an abuse of their powers.

They also contend that the actions of Mr Rukundo in organising journalists elections that involved nomination of interested candidates and vetting them and yet they are also interested in vying for the same positions, is illegal.