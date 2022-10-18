House of Bishops to pick fifth Mukono bishop in November

The House of Bishops is expected to convene in November 2022 to pick Mukono Diocese’s fifth bishop, Church of Uganda authorities have confirmed.

Early 2022, Mukono embarked on the search for a new bishop to replace exit bound Rt Rev James William Ssebaggala who clocked the Anglican Church mandatory 65 years of retirement.

A highly placed source within the diocese that preferred anonymity said: “the issue is being handled as a secret”.

However, the source revealed that the House of Bishops will convene between November 9-10 in Lweza, Wakiso District to elect a new bishop.

The House of Bishops comprises diocesan and assistant bishops from the 37 provincial dioceses. The provincial chancellor presides over the election.

“It is true the 15-member nomination committee has been scrutinizing names of over four priests from which they selected two candidates whose details I cannot provide now,” the source said in an interview on Monday.

Mukono Diocesan Secretary Rev Can John Ssebudde who is also among the top contenders for the seat refused to divulge any information about the ongoing process to pick a new bishop.

“I took the oath of secrecy so I cannot give you any information. We don’t want these things to be in the news, it is only when a new bishop is picked that information for your news will be given,” Canon Ssebudde said.

But another source within the diocese privy to what is going on,but declined to be named, said other probable contenders include Rev Canon Wilson Kisekka, the archdeacon of Bukoba Archdeaconry in Mukono District, Canon Dennis Luvumu Mugwanga, the former chaplain for Mukono, Bishop Emeritus Eria Paul Luzinda who is currently working in Namirembe Diocese and Canon Edward Balamaze ,the archdeacon of Lugazi Archdeaconry.

Others in the race from outside the diocese are Rev Canon Godfrey Buwembo, the archdeacon of Nateete archdeaconry and Rev Canon Moses Bbanja, the archdeacon of Luzira Archdeaconry in Namirembe Diocese.

However, sources say Rev Canon Kagodo and Rev Canon Balamaze have an edge over their colleagues given their rich profiles and track records and one of them could take the coveted seat.

More CoU retirements

During his recent visit to Mukono Diocese, Church of Uganda (CoU) Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu appealed to Christians to intercede for the smooth transition of leadership.

“Mukono Diocese does not need candidates who at the end of the process will run to court protesting the results,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.