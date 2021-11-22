Prime

Households of HIV patients lack enough food – Report

People queue to test for HIV/Aids in Kampala.  PHOTO/FILE

By  Olivier Mukaaya

What you need to know:

  • Patients say insufficient food affects their drug intake.

At least nine percent of households of people living with HIV/Aids in the eastern region lack enough food, a new report has shown.

