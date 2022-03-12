Prime

How govt handles expired, wasted vaccines

Illustration picture shows Nuvaxovid vial pictured during the start of vaccination with the Nuvaxovid vaccine, at the Pacheco test and vaccination centre in Brussels on March 3, 2022. The Nuvaxovid vaccine of Novavax is offered to people at high risk of allergic reactions to the available corona vaccines, or to people who have experienced side effects after a first shot. PHOTO/AFP

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • According to WHO, the cost of destroying a kilogramme of medical wastes ranges from$2.2 (Shs7,973) to $8.2 (Shs29,721) across the world. 

Low uptake, short shelf-life and poor storage facilities are significantly affecting vaccination drive, increasing risks of expiry of the life-saving jabs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.