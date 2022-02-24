How Russia-Ukraine tensions keep fuel price high in Uganda 

A  fuel price display board at Shell fuel station in Kibuli, Kampala, on February 17, 2022. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Julius Barigaba

What you need to know:

  • Analysts and observers of these developments argue that the Russia’s moves and the response from Ukraine and her Nato allies will trigger a confrontation and that has dynamics in the sourcing of crude imports into East Africa.
  • All east African countries are net importers, and Uganda imports most of its oil products from Kenya where crude from the producing countries is shipped and refined

Border tensions involving faraway countries Russia and Ukraine are sending oil market shocks Uganda, with fuel prices at the pump remaining stubbornly high, and likely to trigger similar hikes in other East African countries. This shows just how connected the globe is.

