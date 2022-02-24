Oil prices soar past $100 a barrel as Russia enters Ukraine

A customer pumps gasoline into an sport utility vehicle (SUV) at a Shell gas station in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on February 17, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Oil prices rocketed with Brent moving within spitting distance of the $100 not seen since September 2014, while gold and the Japanese yen -- safe havens in times of crisis and turmoil -- also jumped.

Oil prices broke past $100 and safe havens surged while equities tumbled Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, accelerating fears of a major war.

