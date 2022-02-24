Russia's Putin launches 'military operation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 18, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

  • Speaking to journalists, Putin on Tuesday set out a number of stringent conditions if the West wanted to de-escalate the crisis, saying Ukraine should drop its NATO ambition and become neutral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.

