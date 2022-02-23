US sanctions Russia for 'beginning' invasion of Ukraine

US president Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTOS | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Biden announced what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions and the country's "elites."
  • But he left the door open to a final effort at diplomacy to avert a full-scale Russian invasion.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced tough new sanctions on Russia for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war, even as Vladimir Putin signaled plans to send troops beyond Russia's borders.

