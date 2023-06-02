How to keep your property safe at Namugongo 

An estimated three million people are expected to make the pilgrimage to Namugongo in Wakiso District to attend the Martyrs’ Day celebrations tomorrow.

Police crime records indicate that Martyrs’ Day is often frequented by unscrupulous with ill intentions, especially thieves. These target property such as phones, cash, bags, cars and motorcycles, among others.



The criminals target children who are left unattended. They also issue counterfeit currencies to unsuspecting faithful.

During last year’s Martyrs’ Day fete, police registered 35 theft cases while one male adult was arrested for issuing counterfeit currency at the Catholic shrine. Police were also stuck with more than 50 lost children who were later reclaimed by respective relatives.

In addition to the guidelines issued by the police to protect yourself and property against such individuals, here are some ways to keep safe.

Dos

• Keep an eye on your luggage at all times. Avoid delegating strangers to watch over them.

• Phones must be kept in safer and well monitored places at all times. They aren’t safe inside trouser or skirt pockets due to pickpocketing.

• Always be mindful of people around you or your property. Ask to know their particulars if necessary.

• Children must be kept under strict watch and supervision of their caretakers and ensure that they are given a handbook with the parents’ contact number(s) for use in case they get lost (as directed by police).

• Move in groups for safety. Single and isolated movements may attract attacks by thieves or robbers.

• Report to police immediately after losing personal belongings or a child.