UETCL Lugago sub-station on Fourth Street, Industrial Area, Kampala. Documents reviewed, including interviews with different sources at the company, reveal a series of fraudulent transactions by UETCL board members.

How UETCL board got red flags flying

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

  • It is alleged that the eight board members who participated in all 22 full board meetings took a collective Shs170 million.

An investigation into allegations of fraud, witch-hunt, and blackmail against the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) board of directors, has exposed how the vices have impaired the energy transmitter’s operations in the past decade. 

