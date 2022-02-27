Prime

Politics, nepotism rear ugly head at UETCL 

UETCL offices in Lugogo on Fourth Street, Industrial Area, Kampala. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Emerging accounts of corruption and maladministration cast a shadow over activities at power transmission company.

An investigation into the alleged flaws in the managerial and oversight operations of the country’s energy transmitter, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has exposed gross recruitment irregularities and fraudulent deals allegedly orchestrated by the company’s human resource (HR) department.
Several recruitment deals are alleged to have been done by the company’s HR under fraudulent circumstances. Evidence seen by Sunday Monitor reveals that the company’s senior management—including those sitting on the Board of Directors—flouted recruitment protocol to fix their children, friends, and relatives into key positions at the company.

