How UPDF officer shot two dead in city bar

A woman who sustained serious injuries after a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier reportedly shot at a group of people in a bar in Kampala on Tuesday, has died.

Anita Namakula’s demise yesterday brings to two the number of deaths resulting from the incident.

Her colleague, Aggrey Ampumuza, died on the spot after Lance Corporal David Katamugaya reportdly shot them at Naiga Establishment in Boston Village, Salaama Parish, Makindye Division at around 3am, following a misunderstanding.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the suspect is still on the run and a hunt for him is ongoing.

Police suspect the motive of the shooting to be a love triangle.

According to the police, the suspect found five people, including the two deceased persons, drinking at the bar and interrupted them, leading to a heated argument.

“The suspect left and promised to return with vengeance,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

“Lance Corporal Katamugaya returned wearing a green digital camouflage army uniform and carrying an AK47 and approached the group. He instructed one of them to step aside and opened fire towards the four remaining victims, killing Ampumuza instantly,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Injured victims

Ampumuza’s brother, Mr Ben Twinamasiko, Namakula and an unidentified third victim were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police recovered five spent cartridges and one projectile at the scene of crime. He added that the gun used in the crime and 24 bullets were recovered at the suspect’s home.



Gun violence

There is an upsurge of cases of gun violence involving security personnel in the country.

On Saturday, a private security guard shot dead a colleague over unknown reason near the Old Taxi Park. The suspect abandoned the gun near the crime scene before he fled. He has not yet been arrested.