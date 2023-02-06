UPDF officer, private security guard killed in Kampala bar brawl

Police in Kampala are investigating a case in which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier and a security guard attached to a private company were killed in a bar following a disagreement over what detectives are yet to establish.

The Katwe territorial police detectives who are investigating the double murder identified the deceased UPDF officer as Moses Mubangizi and the security guard as Huron Otim.

“On February 4, 2023, at around 11pm, Otim picked a fight with UPDF officers at a bar and went back to his beat to retrieve his gun. Mubangizi fought with Otim and disarmed him, giving the gun to another security guard, Simon Wana. Otim then attacked Wana, took the gun back and returned to the bar where he shot and killed Mubangizi,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Otim was consequently attacked by a mob and beaten to death after the shooting, according to ASP Owoyesigyire.

“The police responded to the scene and recovered one gun and one bullet, but the magazine is missing,” the police publicist added in a Monday morning statement.

The bodies were taken to KCCA city mortuary for postmortem.

“Wana has been arrested and is being held at Katwe police division for further investigations. The public is asked to inform the police promptly of any incidents involving private security guards,” ASP Owoyesigyire appealed.