UPDF soldier shoots colleague dead following disagreement over maid

Police in Isingiro District are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier shot and killed his colleague last night following a disagreement over a woman.

Pte James Kamarendi Omeri is alleged to have shot and killed Pte Laurence Bwire, 29, at the home of a one Madam Generous, the LCI chairperson Kitooha cell, Kahenda Parish Bireere Sub County.

The two soldiers attached to the 29 Batalion are suspected to have developed a disagreement over a house help working at the residence they were deployed to guard.

“According to preliminary investigations, it's alleged that the two officers have had a longstanding conflict over the maid working for Madam Generous which is suspected to have sparked off the fight leading into a shootout where one of them died,” Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, said on Thursday morning.

However, it’s not clear why and how the two soldiers were deployed at Madam Generous’ home.

Pte Bwire’s body has been taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

The two riffles and cartridges have been recovered and exhibited.