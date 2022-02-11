HRW urges Uganda to investigate Kakwenza's torture claims 

Some of the torture marks on Kakwenza’s back. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The rights watchdog said the arrest of satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was testament to the continued repression of dissidents in the East African country through strict cyber security laws.

  • Rukirabashaija, an internationally acclaimed writer, was arrested shortly after Christmas over a series of unflattering social media posts about veteran President Yoweri Museveni and his powerful son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. 

  • Uganda has witnessed a series of crackdowns aimed at stamping out dissent, with journalists attacked, lawyers jailed, election monitors prosecuted and opposition leaders violently muzzled.

Uganda should drop all charges against a prominent author who has fled into exile and instead investigate claims he was tortured in detention, Human Rights Watch said Friday. 
The rights watchdog said the arrest of satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was testament to the continued repression of dissidents in the East African country through strict cyber security laws. 
Rukirabashaija, an internationally acclaimed writer, was arrested shortly after Christmas over a series of unflattering social media posts about veteran President Yoweri Museveni and his powerful son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. 
The 33-year-old said he was tortured by his interrogators during his month-long detention in a case that has triggered international alarm.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.