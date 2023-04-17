I am not stressed by iron sheets saga – DPP

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, has said the ongoing file perusal and prosecution of Cabinet ministers involved in iron sheets scandal is going well.

So far, the office of the DPP is prosecuting Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and is scheduled to prosecute two more this week including State minister for Planning who spent the weekend in police cells.

“I have not reached the point where I am so stressed that I cannot sleep, I have not reached that point yet, not even the iron sheets scandal, I go home and sleep,” Justice Abodo said on Saturday during the launch of the Female Lawyers Network in Kampala.

Last week, officials from the office of the chief government prosecutor said they had received eight more police files for perusal and possible sanctioning of those with sufficient evidence.

The files, according to those privy to the investigations, involve Cabinet ministers and ministry technocrats.

Up to 22 ministers, 31 MPs and 13 district administrative officers have been implicated in the iron sheets scandal, including top government officials such as Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The Female Lawyers Network’s vision is to empower women in law and the girl child in a gender-equal and just world. The group also aims at eradicating gender injustices across age groups and sectors in the legal profession.

Ms Joyce Nalunga, the founder and president of the Female Lawyers Network, said: “We believe in eradicating gender injustices across age groups and sectors in the legal profession through engagement and awareness with women and girls to promote women’s rights, foster good governance.”