I'm okay without cabinet job, says Rukutana

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

Outgoing State Minister for labour and industrial development Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana has said ‘‘exiting cabinet will have no impact on his career’’ but instead him him ‘‘more time to concentrate on family and developing his law firm.

“Appointments are discretion of the president. I’ve renewed my practicing license and I’m in the last touches of renovating my Mwesigwa Rukutana and Co. advocates Law Chambers where I will serve people,’’ he said.

Whereas many Ntungamo residents carried their frustration to social media in reaction to the new cabinet list, Mr Rukutana reasoned differently.

“We have the First Lady who will serve. We have a minister from Ntungamo District and not every district in Uganda has a minister in the cabinet. I am happy and I believe this cabinet will work for the betterment of the country,” he noted.

Mr Rukutana was also defeated in the January Parliamentary elections by former Ntungamo Woman MP, Ms Naome Kabasharira in the race for Rushenyi County.

He was tried for election violence charges and acquitted by court in April.

Ntungamo District chairman, Mr Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba said in a phone interview: “I wish to congratulate the First Lady and our district NRM chairperson, Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni, upon being retained as Minister for Education and Sports. When we have her as Ntungamo, we have everything.”

Ntungamo NRM mobiliser, Mr Obed Bamwine opined that “We can’t and we shall not be happy. We gave the president 100% NRM MPs NRM and we fought the opposition,’’ he said.

Some prominent party politicians in the district are pushing for a ‘crisis meeting.’