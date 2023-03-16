I'm tired of waiting, I'll stand for presidency in 2026 - Muhoozi

First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has slammed the old generation of leaders to which his father, Yoweri Museveni and uncle, Gen Salim Saleh belong, for reportedly dominating the young generation as he declared his presidential ambitions.

The 48-year-old serving military officer and presidential advisor special operations indicated that he’s had enough waiting for his turn to lead Uganda as time seems to be fast-running out for him.

“The Prime Minister of UK is 42 years old, the Prime Minister of Finland is 37 years. Some of us are hitting 50 years old. We are tired of waiting forever. We will take a stand! Fidel Castro, my HERO, became President at 32 years. I'm about to hit 49 years old. It's really not right. The Presidency of the nation is meant for young men. How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It's time for our generation to shine. Retweet and like,” the former UPDF commander land forces said in a series of tweets before assuring his followers that he would contest for the presidency in 2026.

“You have wanted me to say it forever! Okay, in the name of Jesus Christ my God, in the name of all the young people of Uganda and the world and in the name of our great revolution, I will stand for the Presidency in 2026!” he said.

Gen Muhoozi, who has of late been openly criticizing members of his father’s party, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) which has been in power since 1986 when Mr Museveni shot his way to State House through a guerrilla warfare, further claimed there is no Opposition in Uganda.

“There is only Truth and Lies! The time for the people to choose between them is fast approaching,” tweeted the outspoken General whose father recently assured that he would quit Twitter over his outbursts that have often caused controversy, especially in diplomatic circles and his father’s party.

According to him, the “nonsense of certain people stealing our people's wealth because they are 'Connected' will cease forever! We shall rebuild our country and indeed rehabilitate it from the ravages of Corruption!.”

The former commander of the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) whose father has always described as a son of the revolution said his movement (MK) which he has been using as a vehicle to seemingly endear himself to the electorate, is a nationalist, non-sectarian, progressive, democratic and Pan-Africanist organisation.

“We believe in all the people of Uganda and Africa!” he added before proposing that members of his movement set aside a day in every month for community work.

“I propose it's the last Sunday of the month. From 10.00am to midday. We shall clean our villages, towns and cities on that day. I will do my part on Sunday 26th of March.”

Although Kainerugaba has in the past repeatedly denied claims he intends to succeed his 78-year-old father -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- he has enjoyed a rapid rise through Uganda's army ranks.

Dizzying career trajectory

His dizzying career trajectory saw him promoted to brigadier and put in charge of Uganda's all-powerful Special Forces Command, before his elevation to major general in 2016.

He was deployed in South Sudan and Somalia as part of Ugandan interventions to shore up governments in those countries and played a prominent role in campaigns against the notorious Lord's Resistance Army and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia.

He was until October 2022 leading Uganda's land forces. He serves as a high-profile presidential adviser on special operations -- a role that extends into the political sphere.

'Baby despot'

To many Ugandans, his position as heir apparent was increasingly obvious, but the government took a harsh line against anyone discussing the matter.

In 2013, police shut two independent newspapers, including Daily Monitor, and two radio stations for 10 days after they published a leaked confidential memo by a senior general alleging that Museveni was grooming Kainerugaba to succeed him.

The general -- former intelligence chief David Sejusa -- fled to Britain and said anyone opposed to the so-called "Muhoozi project" risked being assassinated.

Many of Museveni's former allies, including his personal doctor Kizza Besigye, have fallen out of favour with the president over Kainerugaba's elevation, which has also aroused the ire of opposition politicians and government critics.



Prominent author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled to Germany this month, alleging that he was tortured in custody on charges of insulting Museveni and Kainerugaba, who he has described as "obese", a "curmudgeon" and a "baby despot".

Unlike his father, who has ruled Uganda since 1986 and relishes public attention, Kainerugaba prefers to keep a low profile, occasionally appearing at sports events or the rare social gathering with friends.

But he is not shy about sharing his opinions on social media.

He has offered his views on everything from 2021's coup in Guinea to the brutal war in northern Ethiopia, praising Tigrayan rebels for their "unconquerable spirit."

The military, which exercises huge power in the country, has been quick to defend him saying he was only exercising his personal rights, but the tweets have sparked unease in Kampala.

'Not a monarchy'

Kainerugaba's foreign policy interventions have not been limited to social media.

He is said to have been instrumental in the recent rapprochement between Uganda and Rwanda and was also rumoured to have played a key role in a joint operation launched last year by Ugandan and Congolese forces against the ADF in the eastern DR Congo.

He remains a polarising figure at home, feared by many, but also praised for his philanthropic acts, such as paying students' medical costs or footing the hotel bill for the cash-strapped Ugandan national basketball team during last year's AfroBasket championships.

Married to Charlotte, a businesswoman, the father-of-three is widely believed to be next-in-line for the top job, yet has repeatedly insisted that he has no presidential ambitions.

"Uganda is not a monarchy where leadership is passed on from father to son," he once said.

But to many, his succession is a foregone conclusion.