In this file photo taken on May 25, 2016 The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's military headquarters in Kampala on May 25, 2016. PHOTO/PETER BUSOMOKE/AFP

Muhoozi Kainerugaba: Uganda's cagey heir apparent

  • General Muhoozi Kainerugaba remains a polarising figure at home, feared by many, but also praised for his philanthropic acts. 

At 47, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, has spent half his life hitting out at claims that he plans to succeed his father.

