I was provoked by my wife, says former Mubs don who killed his children

Residents of Kabutsye Village in Masheruka Town Council Sheema District last Sunday woke up to tragic news of a former lecturer at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Emmanuel Sabiiti Ndyanabo, hacking to death two of his children and leaving another struggling for her life.

After committing the heinous act, Ndyanabo fled the scene into hiding.

Marcial Tumusiime, Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson on Wednesday said they tracked him on phone, and was found hiding in Buhweju District.

“He was found in the swamp in Buhweju and a resident who saw him reported to Buhweju DPC who contacted the Sheema DPC,” he said.

“When police found him in the swamp, he did not try to run or resist the arrest and did not deny committing the offence but he said was psychologically tortured by his wife,” he added.

Ndaynabo told this reporter that he killed his children because of the provocations from his wife Ms Lydia Bagonza whom he allegedly found with another man in his house.

“I did what I did because I found the woman I had married for more than 15 years with another man in the house, so when I started looking for the panga they ran away but I saw someone entering the bedroom and that is how it happened. Whatever happened, was not intentional but rather suffering. If anyone is annoyed, I am sorry,” he said.

Ndyanabo said he stayed with his wife without any marital obligation but he was surprised when she claimed that he had made her pregnant.

“We stayed in the house separately for quite a long time, after some time she became pregnant and claimed that the pregnancy was mine yet we had spent more than two years without sleeping together,” he said.

Ndyanabo said the leaders advised him to wait until the woman delivers and then do a DNA test but when she delivered, she took the baby somewhere.