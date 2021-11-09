Namisindwa man killed over extramarital affairs, four arrested



Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Eye witnesses reportedly told police about how the suspects, killed the deceased mercilessly even when he pleaded for his life.

Police in Namisindwa District have arrested four people for reportedly killing a friend they suspected to have had a love affair with someone’s wife on Sunday.

