Namisindwa man killed over extramarital affairs, four arrested

Police in Namisindwa District have arrested four people for reportedly killing a friend they suspected to have had a love affair with someone’s wife on Sunday.

Mr Isaac Ekiringi,31, died on spot after the suspects ganged and beat him.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika,confirmed the incident saying the suspects were arrested on Sunday following the brutal act at Bunandele Village in Namboko Sub-County, Namisindwa District.

"The deceased was accused by one of the suspect, Mr Fred Omasete, of snatching his woman friend identified as Irene Nelima Dorcus. As police we are investigating the matter," Mr Taitika said.

Eye witnesses reportedly told police about how the suspects, killed the deceased mercilessly even when he pleaded for his life.

The four suspects are currently detained at Namisindwa Central Police Station with a case filed under SD Reference 04/04/11/2021.

Police say they will be arraigned in Courts of law and charged with murder contrary to section 188 and 289 of the penal code act.