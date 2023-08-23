Idi Amin memorial lecture seeks to redeem bad image

Organisers. Former Obongi County MP, Mr Hassan Kaps Fungaroo and Mr Habib Asega, addressing the press in Arua City on Tuesday. PHOTO | FELIX WAROM OKELLO.

By  Clement Aluma  &  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • Idi Amin served as president of Uganda between 1971 and 1979 and hailed from Koboko District. He died on August 16, 2003, in exile in Jeddah, Mecca in Saudi Arabia and was buried there.

The organisers of the inaugural memorial lecture for President Idi Amin Dada have insisted that they would go ahead to conduct the lecture as planned on September 1 in Arua City despite the hiccups on the venue and budgetary constraints for the lecture.

This comes after the acting vice chancellor for Muni University Associate Prof Simon Aguma Katrini, had denied knowledge of the event saying the University was not consulted to host the event.

