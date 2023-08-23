Idi Amin memorial lecture seeks to redeem bad image

The organisers of the inaugural memorial lecture for President Idi Amin Dada have insisted that they would go ahead to conduct the lecture as planned on September 1 in Arua City despite the hiccups on the venue and budgetary constraints for the lecture.

This comes after the acting vice chancellor for Muni University Associate Prof Simon Aguma Katrini, had denied knowledge of the event saying the University was not consulted to host the event.

Idi Amin served as president of Uganda between 1971 and 1979 and hailed from Koboko District. He died on August 16, 2003, in exile in Jeddah, Mecca in Saudi Arabia and was buried there.

While addressing journalists in Arua City on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the memorial lecture committee, Mr Hassan Kaps Fungaroo said they want to rewrite the history of the former ‘dictator’, whose regime was painted with a grim picture of ruthlessness.

“Many people have not been told the right things about Idi Amin. And as a result, the people of West Nile have been victimized for the deeds of Idi Amin. We seek correction for the historical errors that have been written and recorded in various books and media platforms,” he said.

Mr Fungaroo added that there was a need for truth-telling because Idi Amin did many good things which are rarely talked about.

“Idi Amin initiated the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) whose main campus was supposed to be in Arivu in Arua with land secured, he built several satellites including one at Ombaci; built airports, roads, embassies which are not talked about. It is sad that people only talk about the bad incidents, some of which never happened,” he said.

As a way of redeeming the bad image painted and continuing with Amin’s legacy, there are plans to set up a research centre in Arua in memory of President Idi Amin.

The committee member, Mr Habib Asega, said: “Much as Amin was said to be illiterate, he loved education that is why he started IUIU. He was a man of action who did not tolerate corruption.”

"People of West Nile should not continue to suffer because Amin hailed from here. Everyone makes mistakes, but this should not be used as a tool to victimize them. We need reconciliation and proper history written about Amin," he added.

On June 5, 2013, during the reburial ceremony for the late Brig. Charles Arube, in Koboko, President Yoweri Museveni told mourners that Ugandans should forgive the past leaders who made mistakes.

“I cannot blame West Nile people because of mistakes made by Idi Amin. Similarly, we cannot blame Acholi for the atrocities committed by Kony. If somebody makes a mistake, he makes it as an individual. So you should not involve his tribe, religion or his family,” he said.

About the lecture

The keynote speaker for the day is expected to be South Africa’s Julius Malema, the party president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party. The main discussant will be Prof Abas Kiyimba of Makerere University.