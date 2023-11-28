IGG orders demotion of Old Kampala SSS head teacher

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has recommended the demotion or transfer of the head teacher of Old Kampala Senior Secondary School after he was found involved in several acts of corruption.

The ombudsman in her 100-page findings, accused Mr William Ssuuna, of spending the institution’s money this year without an approved budget contrary to Regulation 25 of the Second Schedule of the Education Act.

“In view of the findings above, it is recommended that the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Education [and Sports] should transfer or demote Mr Ssuuna William, the head teacher of Old Kampala SSS, because of irregularly spending public finances without an approved budget during the year 2023...” reads in part the findings of the IGG.

“The PS of the Ministry of Education [and Sports] should [also] warn in writing the school board of governors and head teacher of Old Kampala SSS not to operate again a budget without the requisite approval...,” Ms Kamya added.

Mr Ssuuna’s woes began when the IGG’s office received numerous corruption complaints against him, including abuse of office.

It was alleged that Mr Ssuuna was not transparent in his transaction of hiring out part of the school’s land, plot 19 on Namirembe Road, to a bus company, SPT at Shs30m for a period of six months.

“The action of SPT company of depositing Shs30m using school fees deposit slip without a response to their letter dated March 11, 2022 requesting to hire the school premises located at Namirembe Road Plot 19 and without a signed contract agreement raised concern,” read further the IGG report.

“Mr Ssuuna was not transparent in this transaction with SPT Company. He did not officially respond to the request by SPT or communicate to the board of governors’ decision rejecting the transaction between the company and the school,” the report added.