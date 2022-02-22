IGG targets govt bigwigs for life style audit

Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya. PHOTO/COURTESY

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • The exercise is meant to curb corruption in public offices. 

The Inspectorate of Government has  started verifying assets declared by at least 160 public officials.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.