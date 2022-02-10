Illegal bush fires threaten to strip West Nile land bare

A motorcyclist looks at a section of a burnt bush in Uleppi Sub-county, Madi-Okollo District recently. Bush burning is a common practice in the area every year. PHOTO/FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • Some of the bush fires have in the process, spilled over and burnt crops and houses.

Every dry season, bush burning is widespread in West Nile sub-region. 
Both government and privately owned forests are burnt at will by community members.
Despite this dangerous practice, the vice goes on unchecked, even when there are ordinances and environmental laws in place to stop the same.

