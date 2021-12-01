Minister calls for cap on mineral exploration licences

An artisanal miners collecting marble stones. PHOTOs | by Paul Murungi 

What you need to know:

  • Licences will continue to be issued to competent and qualified exploration and mining companies. 

The State Minister for Mineral Development, Mr Peter Lokeris, has urged government to amend the law on minerals to put a cap on number of operating licences an investor/ company can have at a given time.

