Mercury trade in Busia  gets mixed bag of fortune

A woman extracts gold at a mine in Tira Town Council, Busia District, November 13, 2021. PHOTO/DAVID AWORI.

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • “We use mercury for the extraction of gold from the gold amalgam, which is why it’s highly demanded among small scale artisan gold miners,” Mr Agesu explains.

It is 3pm on a Saturday at the Sofia porous border in Busia Town when a woman carrying a black bag arrives from Kenya and quickly blends into the crowd that is crossing into Uganda.
The lady, whom we shall not name, gains the trust of this reporter who masquerades as having been sent to purchase large quantities of mercury for use in one of the gold mines.
Though suspicious, she opens the bag and inside it are six bottles with a liquid that could easily pass for water. But the bottles contain banned mercury, which she says she has been smuggling for quite a while.

