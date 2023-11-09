Immigrants population in Kampala, Wakiso rise to 120,000

The number of immigrants and those seeking asylum in Kampala City and Wakiso District has risen to 121,499 with the majority flocking to townships in Makindye and Rubaga divisions.

From the latest statistics provided by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), there are 121,499 foreigners in the country. 83,755 have refugee status, while the remaining have sought asylum, but their paperwork is still under assessment.

Two years ago, immigrants in Kampala City and Wakiso District were around 70,000. However, instability in many countries in the region has forced many to flee to Uganda.

The spokesman for the OPM Mr Charles Odongtho said that Uganda’s refugee law is the most progressive in the world and this could be the reason why they prefer coming to Uganda.

“The refugee policy was done with a pan-African mindset which could be the reason they are running to Uganda is to seek peace,” Mr Odongtho said.

The Refugee Act of 2006 gives refugees the same treatment as Ugandan citizens. It gives "the right to engage in agriculture, industry, handicrafts, and commerce and establish commercial and industrial companies as per the applicable laws and regulations in force in Uganda."

The arrival of suspected illegal immigrants in major townships in Makindye and Rubaga divisions of Kampala City, however, continues to cause discomfort among residents.

During the security and governance conference in Kampala City last Tuesday, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem said refugees come with challenges, and these challenges are evident in Makindye Division's townships.

“Go to Kansanga…you will know that the demographic is changing. They (immigrants) are pushing our people out,” Mr Oryem said, adding that there should be solutions to ensure the control of refugees coming into the country.

He said some refugees have refused to return to their countries which are now peaceful because of the good refugee policy in Uganda.

According to residents interviewed by this newspaper, the government is failing to take action against illegal immigrants who are accused of dealing in small businesses that should be handled by citizens.

The number of foreigners in Kabalagala, Muyenga, and Kansanga has continued to rise since the resumption of war in countries within the region.

Kabalagala’s Kisementi Zone Chairman, Mr Ismail Kinene confirmed that the number of foreigners has increased in his area.

“We can’t know who is legally or illegally in the country. When they come to our office, they claim to be refugees. They are taking over shops and rentals because they pay higher than the locals,” Mr Kinene said.

Several bars, barber shops, rentals, and businesses in the major townships of Makindye, especially Muyenga, Kabalagala, Soya, Bbunga, and Kansanga have been taken over by immigrants.

Mr Kinene said landlords are more than willing to have immigrants as their tenants since they pay better rates than the locals.

Mr Kinene said if the situation continues, “We shall leave these areas and return to the village.”

According to statistics from the Office of the Prime Minister, there are over 100,000 refugees in Kampala City and Wakiso District. However there are no estimates of illegal immigrants in the same areas.

Chairman of Kampala City Traders Association Mr Thaddeus Nagenda Musoke said they have also received complaints from locals about the same issue and they have shared with the government authorities, but they have been slow to act.

“Our stand as an association has always been that small-scale businesses should be left to the locals,” Mr Nagenda said.

However, the Refugee Act 2006 grants refugees the right to access employment opportunities and practice their profession while in Uganda.

Recently, the number of foreigners, some of whom are refugees involved in crime, has been on the increase. At least 1,960 foreigners were involved in crime, according to the police report for 2023.

At least 738 of them had issues with their stay in Uganda and they were handled by the

Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration (DCIC), the report shows.

The President of the Ethiopian Association in Uganda Mr Muhammed Suleyman said they are aware of the increase in the influx of immigrants from the Horn of Africa and attribute it to wars in the region.

“There are many coming in every day both legally and illegally through the borders and I have received many complaints about bad behaviour [among members of our community],” Mr Suleyman said.

It is on the rise that criminal incidents, such as fights in bars and others, occur among communities from the Horn of Africa, but Mr Suleyman said the authorities are doing their utmost to ensure that peace and harmony prevail.

He said Uganda’s refugee policy has pushed many to come because they could use this country as a transit point to go to other countries for greener pastures.

"Foreigners who come to Uganda are able to go to other continents give their relatives advice to do the same which is why they come here,” he said.

Mid this year, the spokesman for the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration (DCIC) Simon Mundeyi said many foreigners are staying and working in the country illegally.

Mr Mundeyi indicated that illegal immigrants are on the increase in Makindye Division and Rubaga Division.

Mr Mundeyi said they are illegally operating businesses at night and some are in illicit jobs.

In one swoop by DCIC officers a year ago, over 120 immigrants were arrested for operating businesses and being in Uganda illegally.