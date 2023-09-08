Independent candidate declines to step down amid NRM promises

Independent candidate, Mr Savana Vincent Muhumuza, has said he will not step down in favour of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s candidate in the Hoima LC5 chairman by-election.

His remarks come after Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, NRM National Vice Chairman Al–Hajj Moses Kigongo, NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja, and NRM’s Director for Mobilisation Rosemary Sseninde, among others, attended a campaign rally for the NRM candidate Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka.

The rally was yesterday at Dwoli Primary School in Hoima.

Ms Nabbanja urged Mr Muhumuza, who attended the rally, to withdraw from the race and back Mr Mugisha.

She said: “I want to request you, my son Savana, to announce today [yesterday] that you are stepping down for the NRM candidate. Even the NRM National Vice Chairman is here with us ... If you withdraw, we will be happy as the NRM party. We are tired of divisions within our party. If you have been defeated, rally behind the candidate, Savana, and I will personally support you,”

Her request for Muhumuza to step down was met with enthusiastic applause from NRM supporters present at the event, who believed it would increase the chances of the NRM flagbearer winning on September 14.

Al–Hajj Kigongo urged all individuals to support the NRM candidate.

He emphasised the significance of the election, especially with the Prime Minister hailing from Bunyoro Sub-region.

He said: “It will be a shame if we lose this election. The Prime Minister is here, and our NRM candidate is from this region. He is not going anywhere, and I urge you to vote for him.”

Mr Kigongo said: “President Museveni has expressed his intention to have a phone conversation with him [Mr Muhumza], but we won’t pressure the President if it hasn’t happened yet.... wherever there is a problem, we are committed to finding solutions,” he said.

However, last night, Mr Muhumuza said:”I am still in the race for Hoima District chairman. Today [yesterday], I was called to come and attend the district NRM delegates’ conference because I am the district vice chairman of the NRM. But when I reached the venue, I was taken aback by the fact that the conference had turned into a rally, and the conference itself did not take place.

He added: “They [NRM leaders] requested that I step down, a request which I declined. I remain an independent candidate in the race,” he clarified last night.