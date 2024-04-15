Indian diaspora want Modi back as Prime Minister

A section of Indians living in Uganda has pleaded with their fellow nationals here and abroad to give current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi another mandate in the coming elections.

Starting April 19, nearly 970 million Indian voters go to the polls to choose between Modi, who is seeking a third straight term in office, and an alliance of two dozen opposition parties, called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), led by the Indian National Congress.

Speaking at a gathering at Lugogo playground in Kampala at the weekend, the Indian nationals claimed that Mr Modi has championed the development of their country as well as Africa and hence deserves a third term in office.

Related Indian community urged to embrace unity National

Mr Paresh Mehta, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uganda, said Mr Modi has spearheaded the development of infrastructure, education, and health systems as well as agriculture in India.

“Modi has been supportive to Uganda socially, economically and politically that’s why we want him to retain his position” he said.

Mr Mehta said there has been good governance during Mr Modi’s regime.

He also said Mr Modi was the first prime minister to visit the Ugandan Parliament in 2018, which shows that he supports Uganda’s development agenda.

While addressing the Ugandan Parliament in July 2018, Mr Modi said plans to build a Gandhi Heritage Centre at the sacred site in Jinja were underway.

“He fought together to make development the foundation of global trade,” Mr Mehta said, noting that doctors and teachers come to Africa not to just seek opportunities but for solidarity.

Mr Mehta said the elections in India will be in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4.