Invest in your voters, Speaker Among tells MPs

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged the Members of parliament to tolerate each other, be innovative and invest in the voters who entrusted them to be their voice and compliment government programmes.



While delivering her Christmas message during the mass at Irundu Catholic Parish Church in Bugaya Sub County Buyende District, Ms Among said Christ always invested in the people He met and interacted thus building a legacy that has been cherished for years.



“I would like to encourage my legislators to invest in the voters and compliment government programmes by keeping in touch with them, helping them towards household incomes and empowering them through development initiatives,” she said.



The Speaker called on MPs to be courageous and always have a heart and mind for the people they represent thus commending President Museveni for assenting to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into an Act of Parliament saying he undertook a very unpopular move for the sake of the people.