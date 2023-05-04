Investor demands probe in to minister killing

An investor, Ms Queen Dorothy Amolo, has described the gruesome killing of Oyam North Member of Parliament Charles Engola as a direct hit on the development of young people in the Lango Sub-region.

Ms Amolo, who is the brain behind various community groups promoting wealth creation initiatives in Aber, Minakulu, Myene, Loro, Acaba, and Iceme sub-counties, has also suggested a “deep and 360-degree investigation approach” to the killing of the retired UPDF soldier.

"We demand a thorough investigation. The death of the bodyguard must be investigated in detail. All his movements, whom he spoke to within the last six months, his work history, his family, and all those who initiated and authorised his transfer to the minister,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

She added: “This was not an ordinary suicide murder. This was an execution. My dear friend, you were a lion, the King of the jungle. Unfortunately, a rat took your life! May your dear soul rest in eternal peace."

Col (Rtd) Engola, who was the State minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, was shot dead on Tuesday while entering his vehicle to go to work, according to police.