Minister Engola killing big crime to patriotism– Museveni

President Museveni said Wednesday that he’s waiting for investigations into the murder of State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola to be concluded before he can comment on the security of public officials and the mistakes made, and how they will be rectified.

Gen (rtd) Museveni described Col Engola’s killing by his own bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, as a “big crime to patriotism in Uganda.”

“We would have hunted him (Pte Sabiiti) to exact justice on him. Unfortunately, he took his own life; hence, we did not have that opportunity. There is an ongoing investigation. I await the conclusion of that investigation before I comment on the security of public officials & the mistakes made and how we will rectify them,” Mr Museveni said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

Col (rtd) Engola who doubled as Oyam North County Member of Parliament, was shot dead Tuesday morning at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

“Colonel (rtd) Charles Engola was a lion. I, first saw him in Lubiri barracks (before it was returned to the Kabaka), manning a 14.5mm anti-air-craft gun in 1986. Later, he became an infantry Commander in the Minakulu area. That is when he got his “Machodwogo” Kikubyo (praise name). Mac in our Luo language means fire. Dwogo, means, “Coming back” (Okudda, Okugaruka). The peasants who gave him that Praise name, meant that when he took command of the Army in the area, people were able to make fires again in order to cook, warm themselves (okwoota omuriro),” the president added in his statement.

According to the president, before Engola’s defeating the Joseph Kony-led rebels in the area, people were in hiding, fearing to make fire so that the rebels do not see the fire and come for them.