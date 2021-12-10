Prime

Islanders accuse govt of neglect after hippos kill 50 in two years

Residents at Bussi Island in a sit-down strike on December 9 after UWA failed to come to their rescue even as Hippos continue to kill especially fishermen with the latest incident in the area on December 5. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

Residents on the shores of Lake Victoria in Wakiso District have accused the government of ignoring their plight after hippopotamuses killed over 50 people in the last two years.

