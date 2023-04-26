IUIU student killed in Kabalagala accident

A student of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kampala Campus has been confirmed dead following a road accident in Kabalagala.

According to Traffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima, the accident which involved a Canter Cartapillar motor vehicle and a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle happened on Wednesday afternoon at UBA Bank along Kabalagala-Ggaba Road.

She identified the deceased as Asmah Ayebare, a 23-year-old student who was a passenger on the motorcycle.

“The victim who was a passenger on the motorcycle died on spot and both the driver of the motor vehicle and the ridder took off from the scene moments after the accident,” she said.

Ms Nampiima said that they are still reviewing the CCTV camera footage to establish what could have caused the accident.