Museveni mourns minister Mayanja’s daughter

President Museveni has condoled with the family of Mr Sam Mayanja, the State Minister for Lands, saying they had lost a promising young woman who died at a time when she was needed most.

Mr Mayanja’s daughter Belinda Birungi, 23, was knocked by a trailer while riding on a boda boda on Stretcher road, Ntinda, Kampala, on Friday.

She died the next morning from China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolence to the family of Dr Mayanja. You have lost an important and promising person in your family,” he said in his eulogy message read by the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, during the burial at Bukumula Village, Kikuuta parish in Kalangalo Sub-county, Mityana District yesterday.

Mr Mayanja told mourners that his daughter’s death came at a time when they least expected it.

“We are in a very trying moment but we believe Belinda is in a very safe place now. It’s God who gives and He is the one who takes. Rest in eternal peace my daughter,” the minister said.

Birungi’s mother, Ms Rose Mayanja, who narrated the late’s last moments to the mourners, believes her daughter died from internal bleeding since by the time she was admitted to the hospital, she was conscious and gave out her phone password to doctors to contact her relatives and inform them of what had happened.

“She just had a few bruises on the face, she was talking very well but unfortunately, a few hours later, she was pronounced dead. This is really a trying moment for our family,” Ms Mayanja said.

Birungi was a graduate of Uganda Christian University (UCU) having received her Bachelor of Arts In Industrial and Fine Art in July. She was heading to the United States for her master’s degree in a few months to come.

The Rev Fr John Fisher Kayizzi, who led the burial ceremony prayer service, urged believers to return to God, saying they should not be overtaken by earthly things since they become useless when they die.

“This earth is not our home. In whatever you do, always plan and prepare for your departure,” Fr Kayiizi said.

The Mityana North MP, Mr Kibedi Nsegumire, said as people of Mityana had lost a well raised and responsible young citizen.

The burial ceremony was also attended by the State Minister for Public Service, Ms Grace Mary Mugasa, who represented the Cabinet, the State Minister for Tourism, Mr Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, Mubende Woman MP Hope Grania Nakazibwe, State House Anti-Corruption Unit head Brig Henry Isoke, among other officials.