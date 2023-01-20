Janet orders  probe into improper  Budo conduct

Education minister Janet Museveni has ordered a probe into the improper conduct at one of Uganda’s oldest schools.

The development comes after a social media post purported to be of a parent, whose son was sodomised by a teacher at King’s College Budo, went viral.

Another post alleging that the accused teacher was transferred to another school went viral, catching the attention of Parliament this week.

House Speaker Anita Among ordered an inquest into the revelations.

The latest development indicates that Ms Museveni, who is also the First Lady, has picked interest in the matter since King’s College Budo is a government-aided school.

This newspaper understands that a technical team from the Education ministry on Wednesday met administrators from the school led by the head teacher, Mr John Kazibwe.

Ms Ketty Lamaro, the Education ministry permanent secretary, in her January 17 letter summoned administrators of King’s College Budo.

“I am in receipt of messages on social media platforms in regard to the improper conduct towards some of the students and a staff at King’s College Budo,” Ms Lamaro wrote, adding that Ms Museveni “has directed an inquiry into these allegations.”

Mr Lamaro scheduled a meeting with King’s College Budo’s top brass for Wednesday. The letter was addressed to the head teacher, the district education officer and the chief administrative officer for Wakiso, the chairperson board of directors and chairperson Parents Teacher Association of the school.