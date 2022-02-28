Jerrycan fuel dealers in Masaka defy ban on trade

Traders who sell fuel in jerrycans at Lambu and Bukakata fish landing sites in Masaka District have defied a directive to stop the business.

In January, district authorities banned the sale and storage of fuel in jerrycans, saying the practice exposes residents to fire outbreaks.

Mr Rashid Babu, the manager Mpongo Company Limited, a fuel firm that manages Lambu and Bukakkata landing sites, said individual fuel dealers halted their business for only a week.

“Individual fuel dealers have since resumed the business and police officers who were ordered to enforce the directive are looking on,” he said at the weekend

He said the company only allows dealers who can construct fuel stations and ensure the safety of residents and property.

However, Mr Bruce Birakwate, a fuel dealer, said the only filling station owned by Mpongo Company hiked fuel prices.

Mr Birakwate said a litre of fuel at Lambu Landing Site costs Shs10,000 compared to other stations which sell a litre at Shs5,000.

“Mpongo has monopolised the fuel business and uses it as a basis to charge hefty prices, sometimes their fuel is adulterated, which affects our boat engines,” he said.

“Government should either allow another service provider or accredit us, but leaving Mpongo alone with full control of the fuel business here is unfair,” he added.

Ms Maria Namanda, a fish dealer at Bukakkata fish landing site, said through their association, they have tried to apply for a licence to sell fuel, but have been frustrated by Mpongo Company Ltd.

“We are seeking the intervention of district authorities to either allow us to buy or keep our own fuel or put pressure on Mpongo to sell fuel at normal prices and right quantities,” she said.

Ms Teopista Ssenkungo, the Resident District Commissioner, said their directive still stands.

“We slapped a ban on informal fuel dealers at all landing sites and directed police to enforce the directive, I am hoping that they are doing so, if there is laxity, I will find out,” she said.

Bukakkata Sub-county chairperson, Mr Aloysius Jjuko, said they agreed with manager of the filling station at Lambu to reduce the fuel prices.