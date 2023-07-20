Jinja City prioritised for electric buses piloting

Jinja City has been chosen to be the transport centre for the first electric buses being manufactured in Uganda.

This was revealed by the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero, during an inception meeting with stakeholders in Jinja City on Wednesday.

Dr Musenero said Jinja was selected for the piloting of these buses because of its strategic nature and planning of the roads.

“We chose Jinja for the pilot of mass transit buses because it's very close to our pilot plant and has unique roads with nice location,” she said.

Dr Musenero said Kiira Motors Company, located in Mutai-Kagogwa village, Buwenge Rural Sub-County, which is about 30 kilometres away from Jinja City, is providing the buses.

"Jinja City authorities are expected to provide space for the construction of battery recharge stations and bus terminals," she said.

According to Dr Musenero, Jinja City stakeholders, including the first Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, have graced the pilot project of the electric buses, which will be relatively cheaper to both passengers and people in the transport industry.

She allayed fears that the introduction of electric buses will affect the taxi business.

"Those in the transport business should not fear that we have come to chase them away because they can also own them at affordable prices," she said.

Mr Allan Muhumuza, the team leader for mobility at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations, said special interest groups have been catered for in the pilot, by the provision of special seats, wheelchairs and ramps among others.

Ms Kadaga, who also attended the meeting, said the choice of Jinja as a pilot city for these buses fulfils her aim of making it a "technology city".

"I am happy that the plan of making Jinja a technology city when we were launching it in 2020 is maturing by bringing the first electric buses which come along with many opportunities for our people,’’ she said.

She said overtime, the motorcycles in Jinja City will also be electric so that riders invest the money for fuel into some other things.

Jinja City Mayor, Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, said space will be secured for housing of the buses as required because there is a political will towards this project given the advantages it brings.