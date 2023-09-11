Judiciary deploys 11 newly recruited High Court judges

The Judiciary has deployed 11 newly appointed acting judges of the High Court to their duty stations. They will commence work with immediate effect.

According to an August 30 schedule, which was released by Principal Judge Flavia Zeija, some of the new appointees will be deployed at the new operationalised High Court circuits at Bushenyi, Kiboga and Kitgum.

Those deployed are Ms Flavia Nabakooza, Ms Christine Akello Echookit, Mr Amos Kwizera, Mr David Makumbi, Mr Samson Lwokya, Mr Jamson Karemani, Ms Jacqueline Mwondha, and Ms Aisha Naluzze Batala.

Others are Ms Rosette Comfort Kania and Mr Farouq Lubega.

Ms Nabakooza has been taken to the Land Division while the outgoing Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Justice Karemani has been deployed to Kiboga High Court as the first judge of the circuit.

The deployments have also seen circuits with a heavy workload such as Fort Portal, Mbale and Mukono getting an additional judge.

Likewise, the Land Division got two additional judges while Commercial, Criminal and Family Divisions have each got one additional judge.

The Judiciary said the new courts being operationalised are part of Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo’s agenda to improve access to justice across the country.

During the launch of the video conferencing facility at Gulu High Court, the Chief Justice observed that the operationalisation of the new High Court circuits will “greatly reduce the long distances that the people have been trekking to access High Court services.”

The appointment of the 11 judges now brings the total number of High Court judges to 81 against the approved staffing structure of 151 judges.

The current case backlog in the Judiciary is about 50,000 cases.

The new deployments