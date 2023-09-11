Judiciary PRO pledges to promote media freedom

The newly appointed Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Judiciary has pledged to defend media rights of journalists as they cover courts across the country.

Mr James Ereemye Mawanda promised to engage his fellow judicial officers not to be overzealous with journalists, including kicking them out of courtrooms as they cover cases.

“One of my strategies is that I’m going to rally all judicial officers to appreciate the role of the media and also respect you. Often times, we (judicial officers) want to be orderly and you have also known situations at courts where orderliness is also a challenge. So sometimes judicial officers come out with some decisions that seem to disadvantage you (media) but we believe we can work together,” Mr Ereemye said last Friday as he officially took office from Justice Jamson Karemani.

He added: “I’m excited to work with you, some of you, we have interacted informally. I believe that there is nothing to hide from the public. If we are doing the right things, the public needs to know.”

Mr Ereemye has replaced Justice Karemani who was recently appointed High Court judge.

Justice Karemani, who has been the spokesperson since 2019, applauded the media for covering the various courts and activities in the Judiciary.

“None of you wrote funny or inaccurate stories and I want to appreciate you so much. You have supported the Judiciary in many ways during my time since you reach to places where we don’t,”he said.

Justice Karemani has now been deployed as a judge in the newly operationalised Kiboga High Court circuit.

He said: “I’m leaving you in safe hands because the person that we are unveiling today, has been carefully selected and we have high hopes in him and I request you that the support you gave me, kindly give it to him.”

“The complaints you have always registered with me, where you say they chase you out of court. I want to be an example on the other side such that the other people whom you have been accusing the other side, can learn from me and see that they can work with you and things move smoothly. So I take that as my assignment,” Justice Karemani added.

Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu who presided over the handover ceremony, described the new spokesperson as hard working.

Also during the same event, Ms Langa cautioned the public against paying for production warrants, among others, which are free of charge.

She also revealed if one proves that they are unable to pay certain court fees like filing fees, the Shs3,000 appeal fees, one can be exempted under the law.

“I need to clarify about court services that are for free to our users or those that are already funded by the Judiciary and which the public does not to pay any money for. One of them is the issue of production warrants,” she said.